2,689 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, or 71 cases less than yesterday’s record-high number, data of the Single Information Portal show. A total of 11,376 PCR tests have been performed in the past 24 hours as compared to 9,946 PCR tests performed the day before. 23.6% of all PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours returned positive, down from 27.7%.

28 patients have died in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the Covid-19 death toll to 1,225 people. 2,376 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, 167 of whom in intensive care. The total number of Covid-19 cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic reached 48,150. There are 27,230 active cases at present. A record-high number of 536 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.