2,891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 12,634 PCR tests performed, or 202 more cases of coronavirus infection as compared to the previous day, data of the Single Information Portal show. Nearly 23% of all PCR tests have returned positive.

The highest number of new infections has been registered in Sofia-1059, followed by Plovdiv-204 and Varna-158. 29 patients have died and 182 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

2,447 patients are receiving treatment in hospital, 165 of whom in intensive care units. 99 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There are 29,910 active cases of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 51,041 people.