As of November 1, Bulgaria will enter the red list of countries at risk for Germany. This imposes restrictive measures on the citizens travelling from Bulgaria to Germany the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The Bulgarian embassy in Berlin reports that a PCR test is required for everyone who arrives in Germany from a "risk region" and has been in one in the last 14 days. In case of a positive result, they are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The restriction does not apply to transit passengers through a "risk region".