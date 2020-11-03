“Rapid antigen tests for coronavirus are to be performed at mobile testing stations in front of the big public hospitals. Such stations are expected to open by 6 November,” Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov told on Tuesday.

There will be a doctor and a nurse at the stations to consult the people. This will ensure that such patients are given timely consultations, and also a rapid antigen test.

“The idea is to give such tests to a maximum number of people so that we can get a picture of the situation in the country,” Minister Angelov said.