2,427 new COVID-19 cases were registered today
“Rapid antigen tests for coronavirus are to be performed at mobile testing stations in front of the big public hospitals. Such stations are expected to open by 6 November,” Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov told on Tuesday.
There will be a doctor and a nurse at the stations to consult the people. This will ensure that such patients are given timely consultations, and also a rapid antigen test.
“The idea is to give such tests to a maximum number of people so that we can get a picture of the situation in the country,” Minister Angelov said.