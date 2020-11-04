"We continue to support Bulgarian education," Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page after the online meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

He announced that the municipalities would be given a total of BGN 2.3 million for the implementation of various educational programs. The money will be used for the modernization of seven professional high schools, for monitoring of the personal achievements of students from 125 other schools and for training teams that are to help the transition between the different stages of education.