A total of 4,054 coronavirus infections were confirmed in the 24 hours until Wednesday midnight through 13,203 PCR tests, bringing Bulgaria's total to 64,591 cases, out of 759,595 PCR tests performed since the start of the epidemic.

The test positivity rate stands at 30.71 per cent. The active cases are 41,178. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,191, including 239 in intensive care.

Recoveries in the last 24 hours number 403, bringing the total to 21,947. Fifty-four more fatalities were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,466.