The GDP of Bulgaria will shrink by 5.1 % in 2020 but will grow by 2% in 2021 and by 3.7% in 2022. That shows the autumn economic forecast of the European Commission presented on Thursday.

Bulgaria is the only one EU member state whose deficit will not exceed 3% of the GDP in 2020, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

He underlined that the Commission’s forecast confirms his statement that he is going to stabilize the state after the crisis.