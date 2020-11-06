The term of validity of Bulgarian identity cards and passports, expiring in the period from 13 March 2020 to 31 January 2021, is extended by six months. This was decided by the parliament with amendments to the Law on Measures and Actions during the state of emergency adopted at the second reading.

Until now, this text in the law referred only to ID cards expiring until 31 October 2020. For the period of extension, ID cards and passports are valid identity documents in Bulgaria, and abroad - in terms of reciprocity.

At the request of the person, identity documents may be issued before the expiration of the extended period.

The term of validity of the driver's licenses, which expires in the period from 13 March 2020 to 31 December 2020, is extended by 7 months from the date of expiration of the term for the respective license.