As of November 9, Norway will require a negative PCR test from all arrivals from Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The PCR tests must be performed no later than 72 hours prior to arrival and must be translated in English or Norwegian.

Считано от 9 ноември 2020 г. Норвегия ще изисква отрицателен тест за коронавирус за пристигащите и от България. Повече информация може да видите на: https://www.mfa.bg/embassies/norway/news/27035 Posted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria on Friday, 6 November 2020

Following a decision of the Norwegian cabinet, Bulgaria was included in the list of red countries with high risk of COVID-19 infection.