The National Assembly approved, at first reading, the state budget for 2021.

Next year’s budget is to have a deficit of 3.9% of the GDP, and the government will be able to take out a new loan of up to 4.5 billion Leva.

As of 1 January, 2021, the minimum pension is to be 150 euro a month.

The United Patriots demanded more money for tackling the COVID-crisis, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party proposed amendments in taxation to help the working poor.