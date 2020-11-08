“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! I would like to confirm the determination of the Bulgarian government to work towards deepening partnership with the USA and strengthening transatlantic cooperation”.

Поздравявам Joe Biden и Kamala Harris! Бих искал да потвърдя решителността на българското правителство да работи за... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Saturday, 7 November 2020

This was what Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on occasion of the results of the United States Presidential election.