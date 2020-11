The newly registered coronavirus cases in Bulgaria are 675 for the last 24 hours. A total of 2,151 PCR tests were performed.

33 more infected people passed away, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

603 patients have battled the virus in the past 24 hours.

At the moment the active cases in the country are 49,087. 3822 people are admitted to hospitals, 272 of them - in intensive care units.