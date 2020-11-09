The construction of Balkan Stream gas pipeline has been completed - its Bulgarian and Serbian sections have been connected, the Russian news agency TASS informs, cited by BGNES. Тhe official opening ceremony is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the same source claims.

Balkan Stream is an extension of Turk Stream gas pipeline. The Bulgarian-Serbian section will allow additional supplies of Russian gas for Serbia and Hungary. The pipeline is 474 kilometers long and will have the capacity to transfer up to 20 billion cubic meters of gas per year.