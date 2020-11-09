We will use the full potential of the healthcare system against the coronavirus. We have provided another EUR 41.4 million for the implementation of additional measures against Covid-19. There is already a unified medical protocol of action. We also included GPs. But the most important thing is for people to continue to protect themselves, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the cabinet's online meeting today.

The Prime Minister demanded that the Minister of Health should provide an opportunity for donation of blood plasma not only in Sofia, but also in the country, by those who have suffered from COVID-19, because this is a way to help new patients.