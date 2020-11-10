3,816 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 8,826 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal shows.

43.2% of the PCR tests have returned positive. The number of active cases reached 51,922.

A total of 4,004 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 270 of whom are in intensive care units. In the past 24 hours Bulgaria has registered a record high number of COVID-19 deaths. 106 people have died and 875 people have recovered from the virus.