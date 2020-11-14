As of today, November 14, persons under 65 years of age will not be allowed in supermarkets and grocery stores in Bulgaria between 8.00 am and 10.00 am . Pharmacies need to organize their work in such a way that persons under the age of 65 are not allowed to shop between 8.00 am and 10.00 am and between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

4212 new COVID-19 cases reported

These are the new regulations issued last night by Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, which are aimed at providing safe time slots for shopping for the elderly. It repeals an earlier order by the Health Minister, according to which retirees could shop in pharmacies and shops only from 8 am to 10 am.

The order was revoked after violent dissatisfaction on the part of many citizens and the intervention of the Bulgarian ombudsman, who pointed out that the specified hours were extremely inappropriate and posed risks to the health of people over 65.