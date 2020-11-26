3,712 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 8,820 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show. 42.08% of the PCR tests have returned positive. The number of active cases reached 87,073. A total of 6,548 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 410 of whom in intensive care units.

Borissov: Together we can cope with the pandemic

2,518 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 42,620. 141 people have died in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus fatalities reached 3,367.

5,280 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 154 medics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.