"Only one measure has a proven effect against COVID-19 - limiting social contacts. In order to relieve the healthcare system, we are introducing emergency anti-epidemic measures for three weeks", said Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the regular government meeting on Wednesday.

The emergency epidemic situation in the country has been extended till the end of March, 2021 and the new measures will remain into force until December 21.

"We will loosen the measures after three weeks. Nurseries, kindergartens and schools will open, malls, restaurants and gyms will work smoothly," Borissov explained. He added that as compensation for this period, the state will provide nearly BGN 400 million for businesses that will be affected by the strict measures.

"We, politicians, must take difficult but wise decisions to convince you to apply these measures", Prime Minister added.

He expressed confidence that all Bulgarians together, as a society, can cope with the pandemic. "We have already done it before," Borissov said.