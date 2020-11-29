1,792 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,928 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show. 36.3% of the PCR tests have returned positive.

105 medics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases reached 90,219. The total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 141,747. A total of 6,830 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 431 of whom in intensive care units.

1,039 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 recoveries reached 47,779.

69 patients have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total death toll to 3,749.

A total of 964,461 PCR tests have been performed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.