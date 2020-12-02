As of 2022, the technical aids and medical devices for people with disabilities will now be covered entirely by the Health Insurance Fund. This was decided by the MPs voting on the final changes in the Law on People with Disabilities, BNR reported.

The changes provide for those with intellectual disabilities and mental disorders to be included to the list of persons with "protected employment" in order to support them in the process of their employment in the labour market.

The proposal of the left wing that people with disabilities from 50 to 70.99% should receive financial assistance in the amount of 10% of the poverty line was not accepted. At the moment it is 7%.

By the end of 2021, a new state body will be created - a State Agency for People with Disabilities.