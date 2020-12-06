The biggest number of newly infected is in Sofia - 389

Newly registered patients with COVID-19 according to the Coronavirus Information Portal are 2037. 34% of a total of 5986 PCR tests were positive. The biggest number of newly infected is in Sofia - 389, followed by Varna - with 287 and Burgas - with 182 new cases. 95 of the newly registered patients in the last 24 hours are medical personnel.

The confirmed cases in the country have already reached a total of 160,844. A total of 95,442 cases are active and 6,959 patients are in hospital. 516 people are in intensive care wards. 996 recovered for the past 24 hours and 79 passed away.

