Even those who have recovered from coronavirus should be vaccinated, Prof. Krasimir Gigov, head of the Vaccine Task Force, has told in an interview for the Bulgarian national radio on Sunday.

"The risk of not getting the vaccine is much greater than the benefit. Today we have methods that can assess the effectiveness and toxicity of a vaccine much faster. Science is constantly progressing. No company would afford to launch a risky product. Let's believe in science," Prof. Gigov said.

He added that the first 125,000 doses will be for people working in critical sectors. The vaccines are expected to arrive in late December and vaccination will begin in early 2021.

Bulgaria has been considering introducing a requirement for those arriving from abroad to be vaccinated in order to enter the country, the professor said.