Bulgaria has registered a total of 577 new cases of COVID-19. This is shown by the data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal for the last 24 hours. Of the 1,424 PCR tests performed, 40% were positive.

A total of 7,000 patients with COVID-19 are currently in hospitals, of which 516 are in intensive care units.

1,573 people have been discharged from COVID wards and 68 patients have died.