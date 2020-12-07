"Since the beginning of the pandemic the government has given over BGN 1.1 billion to support small and medium-sized enterprises. The best anti-crisis measure is to open all businesses step-by-step as of 21 December," Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Monday.

"On December 14, if we keep up with the current figures, we'll open the nurseries and kindergartens. On 21 December, we're opening all the other closed businesses," Borissov explained.

"The number of people who have recovered is already high. We are expecting the vaccines. Every Bulgarian who wants to be vaccinated will be given that opportunity", Prime Minister added.