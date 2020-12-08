2,764 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,260 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show.

A total of 1,023,067 PCR tests have been performed since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 164,185. There are 93,559 active cases of coronavirus infection at present. 6,821 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 523 of whom in intensive care units.

213 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,010 people.

3,370 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of new recoveries significantly exceeds the number of new infections. A total of 65, 616 patients have recovered since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.