Today, we need dignified and educated people more than ever, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook on the occasion of the Student’s Day celebrated on December 8.

"You are the future Bulgaria and it is up to you to preserve it - with traditions, values, morals, but also to develop it as a modern European country," Premier Borissov added.

Честит 8 декември на всички студенти! Бъдете здрави, независими и целеустремени. Бъдете отговорни, пазете се и нека... Posted by Boyko Borissov on Monday, 7 December 2020

"All Bulgarian people share a common religion called knowledge. Education helped our people rise during the national revival period. The future also belongs to them," President Rumen Radev wrote in his greeting.

Честит празник, скъпи студенти! Честит празник на всички университетски преподаватели, посветили живота си да изграждат... Posted by Румен Радев on Monday, 7 December 2020

In his congratulatory message, President Radev noted that today thousands of students study abroad, but all Bulgarian students love Bulgaria and each one holds a piece of their country’s future.