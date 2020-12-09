Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova has left on a working visit to Hungary, the government's press office announced. During the visit, she will meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

The main topics of discussion will be bilateral economic relations and the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis on the tourism industry.

The programme of the visit also includes a meeting with representatives of the Society of Bulgarians in Hungary, where the current situation and challenges in the daily life of the Bulgarian community in Hungary will be discussed.