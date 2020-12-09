The Council of Ministers allocated BGN 2.5 million for construction and repair of temples across the country. The funds will be used for restoration of Bachkovo and Troyan monasteries, for the renovation of the monastery "St. John the Baptist" in the village of Zhablyano, the church "St. Petka" in Ruse, the church "Holy Spirit" in the village of Benkovski.

Financial assistance for repair works is also provided for the building of the Sofia Metropolitan Church, for the building of the Old Metropolitan Church in Lovech, for recovering the capital church "St. Apostle Andrew the First Called" and for continuing the construction of churches "St. Stefan" and "St. Annunciation" in Sofia.