The amount of overtime work that can be agreed between employers and employees has been doubled from 150 to 300 hours per year. This was decided by Bulgarian MPs as they adopted at second reading changes in the Labour Code, with 99 votes in favour, 55 against and no abstentions, the Bulgarian national radio reported.



The BSP MPs defended the position that the changes violated labour rights. GERB, the United Patriots and MRF categorically rejected the claims of the left wing. According to Hassan Ademov from the MRF, the problem is not in these 300 hours, but in the payment of overtime, which is very low.



