Bulgaria's Deputy Finance Minister Marinela Petrova has been elected chair of the Council of Europe Development Bank. Her term in office is three years and will begin on December 18.

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) is the oldest international financial institution on the Old continent, established as the Council of Europe's Social Development Fund. Now, for the first time, a Bulgarian representative becomes chairperson of the Governing Board of the Bank. For the second time in the bank's history, a woman will hold this position.

Bulgaria has been a member of the CEB since 28 May 1994, as currently 41 of the 47 CoE member states are CEB members. Bulgaria's share is 1.141% of the capital of the Bank.