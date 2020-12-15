Bulgaria's Council of Ministers decided to propose to the National Assembly to ratify by law the Loan Agreement between the European Union as a lender and the Republic of Bulgaria as a borrower under the SURE instrument, the government press office announced Tuesday.

The maximum amount of funds that the European Union can allocate to Bulgaria under the SURE instrument is EUR 511 000 000, with a 15-year maximum average maturity. The period of availability of the financial assistance granted shall be 18 months counted from 30 September 2020.

Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev noted that more than 4,500 employers are expected to be supported through the instrument.