2,743 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 7,737 PCR tests performed. 35.45% of the PCR tests have returned positive. The highest number of newly-registered coronavirus cases is in Sofia-325, followed by Varna-279, Plovdiv-264 and Burgas-247, data of the Single Information Portal at midnight show.

167 patients have died and 2,357 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 6,997 patients are in hospitals, 582 of whom are in intensive care wards.

8,059 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 140 medics have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.