Bulgaria's government allocates nearly BGN 100 million for hospitals across the country which provide over 50% of their bed capacity for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The funds will be used for repair, construction and new equipment.

"Everything we do, we do it for the medics and the people," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the government's meeting on Wednesday.

Sofia's "Pirogov", Alexandrovska and "St. Ekaterina" are among the hospitals that are to receive additional financing as well as “St. Anna" multiprofile hospital in Varna and the municipal hospital in Nova Zagora.