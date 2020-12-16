The National Statistical Institute has requested a postponement of the national census due to the epidemic situation. The chairman of the institute, Sergey Tsvetarski, pointed out the danger to the health of people and the staff to be involved in the census.

The postponement should not be with more than 10 months, because the EU requires that the census be conducted before the end of 2021.

Currently, the census campaign is planned to begin on January 22, 2021 and end on February 15, BTA reported.

A bill to postpone the census has already been submitted to parliament.