1,959 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,113 PCR tests performed. 32% of the PCR tests have returned positive.

The highest number of newly-registered cases of coronavirus infection is in Sofia-333, followed by Varna-184 and Plovdiv-182, data of the Single Information Portal at midnight show.

7,034 patients are in hospital, 570 of whom in intensive care. 2,575 people have recovered and 191 patients have died in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus fatalities reached 6,196. There are 89,540 active cases of coronavirus infection at present.