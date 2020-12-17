Most of the emergency anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria will remain in force until January 31, 2021. That was announced at the weekly briefing of the health authorities on Thursday.

Nightclubs, restaurants, malls, gyms and casinos remain closed. Conferences and congresses will be banned until January 31.

Kindergartens and nurseries open doors on January 4. On the samе date pupils from 1st to 4th grade will return to schools.

Restaurants in the hotels will also work, but only for guests and up to 10 pm.