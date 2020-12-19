28% of the 6,190 PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours have returned positive, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of newly registered cases is in Sofia - 281, in Varna – 149 and in Plovdiv – 122.

2,894 is the number of recoveries, 157 have died over the past 24 hours. 6,535 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of them 536 in intensive care. 101 medical professionals have contracted coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of medical staff infected up to 8,374.

190,027 have so far been in contact with the coronavirus, 96,622 is the total number of recoveries, the death toll is 6,496.