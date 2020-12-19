“We shall only begin to feel the effect of the coronavirus vaccine once 2 million people have been inoculated,” said mathematician Prof. Nikolay Vitanov in an interview for NOVA.

“When we pass the three and a half million mark we shall begin to solve the problems,” he commented. In his words, with the vaccine we shall “crush the virus”, as it affects the element of the mathematical models responsible for suppressing the epidemic.

However, it is still too early to be talking about any easing of the restrictive measures, he added. This can only be done once the active cases have dropped below 50,000.