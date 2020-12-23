"Me and my colleagues from the Council of the European Union want to thank all the medics in Europe for the immense efforts they put in saving lives. We wish to all Europeans a Merry Christmas and better New Year,” Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page.

"The outgoing year has been very hard for all of us but together we will overcome the challenges. We have to show utmost solidarity, stay as united as possible to cope with thе pandemic,” Borissov's message reads.