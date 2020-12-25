His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Neophyte has led the festive liturgy on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ.

He greeted the Christians with the words: "In the days and months of new and severe trials, which we share with the whole world and all humanity, we are again overtaken by the one-of-a-kind joy and hope that rose today with Christ's Nativity."



A prayer to address the coronavirus pandemic was also read during the service.



