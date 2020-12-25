A prayer to address the coronavirus pandemic was also read during the service
His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Neophyte has led the festive liturgy on the occasion of the Nativity of Christ.
He greeted the Christians with the words: "In the days and months of new and severe trials, which we share with the whole world and all humanity, we are again overtaken by the one-of-a-kind joy and hope that rose today with Christ's Nativity."
