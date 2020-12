Bulgaria has registered 772 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours. This is 21% of the 3,669 tests performed.

The highest number of new cases is reported in Sofia - 139, followed by Varna - 72, and Burgas - 57.

There are currently 5,671 people in hospital, 521 of whom are in intensive care units. In the past day, 1,215 persons were cured and 45 people infected with COVID-19 passed away.