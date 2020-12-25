Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov greeted Bulgarians on the arrival of Christmas via their Facebook profiles, wishing them health and hope.

"Let us be united in our efforts to preserve the spirituality destined to create and to lead our people forward," Radev wrote in his Christmas wishes.

"After such a difficult year, we realize what the most important things are. It is time to be compassionate and humble, to be kind, to be more humane", Borissov wrote.