The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 469, as 17 of them are among medical staff. 16 percent of the 2973 samples taken tested positive. This is shown by data of the Single Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

More than 5,500 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital as 523 of them are in intensive care wards. 876 people have recovered and 50 patients passed away in the past day.