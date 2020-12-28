332 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. The highest number of coronavirus infections were registered in Sofia-109, followed by Plovdiv-27 and Pleven-23, data of the Single Coronavirus Portal at midnight show.

11.81% of all 2,810 tests performed returned positive. 1,906 PCR tests and 904 antigen tests have been performed in the past 24 hours.

41 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 5,571 patients are in hospitals, including 523 in intensive care units.

1,266 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 79,544 active cases of COVID-19 at present.