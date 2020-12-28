Part of the funds will be earmarked for development of organic farming

Over EUR 880million will be allocated to Bulgaria under the Rural Development Programme over the next two years, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry announced.

The financing can be used through investment and compensatory measures under the Rural Development Programme in support of Bulgarian farmers. Part of the funds will be earmarked for development of organic farming, which is among Bulgaria’s highest priorities.

