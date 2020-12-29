Bulgaria has registered 337 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Most of them are in Sofia - 72, Varna - 28, and Shumen - 24.



14.23% of the 2,369 tests performed returned positive. Of these, 1,012 were PCR tests and 1,357 were antigen tests.

189 positive results were detected by PCR and 148 by antigen tests. In the past day, 87 people have died and 1,475 have recovered.

A total of 5,511 patients with coronavirus are currently treated in hospital, of which 504 are in intensive care units.