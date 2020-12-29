Bulgaria is ready to help Croatia after the strong earthquake that rocked the country on Yuesday. That was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva who spoke with her counterpart from Croatia Gordhan Grlic Radman.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the city of Petrínja. There are reports about people buried under the rubble. Unfortunately, two victims have already been confirmed.

"At this difficult moment Bulgaria is ready to stand by our Croatian friends. We're ready to help," Zaharieva said.

Bulgaria's Embassy in Zagreb is available to all Bulgarian citizens if they need support, the Press Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.