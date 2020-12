1,438 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. 17.79% of the 3,703 PCR tests have returned positive.

Most of the new cases are in Sofia-246, followed by Varna-171 and Plovdiv-128.

154 patients have died and 2,919 have recovered in the past 24 hours. 5,023 patients are treated in hospitals, of which 474 in intensive care units.