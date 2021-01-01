“Bulgaria has a “new level of security of natural gas supply” and is making huge investments in energy, so as to be a “geostrategic country and to transit across 100% Bulgarian infrastructure,” the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said while inspecting the compressor station at Petrich.

Start of Azeri gas deliveries to Bulgaria

Bulgaria will receive gas from Azerbaijan until the interconnector with Greece is completed. Borissov stated that this will ensure “full diversification for generations to come”.