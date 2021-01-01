1,046 is the number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 18.23% of the 5,739 tests performed.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia - 155, followed by Plovdiv - 107, and Varna– 100, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

61 people have died over the past 24 hours, and 1,192 have recovered from coronavirus.

4,756 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital, 464 of whom are in intensive care. The number of active cases currently stands at 75,163.

At yesterday’s weekly briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov stated that Bulgaria was 24th among the EU countrties in coronavirus incidence, and 3rd in the number of deaths over the past 14 days.